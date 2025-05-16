货币 / CAAP
CAAP: Corporacion America Airports SA
19.06 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CAAP汇率已更改-0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点19.02和高点19.25进行交易。
关注Corporacion America Airports SA动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
19.02 19.25
年范围
15.01 22.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.08
- 开盘价
- 19.25
- 卖价
- 19.06
- 买价
- 19.36
- 最低价
- 19.02
- 最高价
- 19.25
- 交易量
- 50
- 日变化
- -0.10%
- 月变化
- -10.89%
- 6个月变化
- 4.15%
- 年变化
- 11.14%
