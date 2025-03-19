Currencies / CAAP
CAAP: Corporacion America Airports SA
19.13 USD 0.14 (0.73%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAAP exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.10 and at a high of 19.48.
Follow Corporacion America Airports SA dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
19.10 19.48
Year Range
15.01 22.82
- Previous Close
- 19.27
- Open
- 19.47
- Bid
- 19.13
- Ask
- 19.43
- Low
- 19.10
- High
- 19.48
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- -10.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.54%
- Year Change
- 11.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%