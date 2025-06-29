クォートセクション
通貨 / BKH
BKH: Black Hills Corporation

58.68 USD 0.18 (0.31%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BKHの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.15の安値と59.09の高値で取引されました。

Black Hills Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
58.15 59.09
1年のレンジ
54.92 65.59
以前の終値
58.50
始値
58.21
買値
58.68
買値
58.98
安値
58.15
高値
59.09
出来高
716
1日の変化
0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.73%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.17%
1年の変化
-3.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K