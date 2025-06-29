通貨 / BKH
BKH: Black Hills Corporation
58.68 USD 0.18 (0.31%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKHの今日の為替レートは、0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.15の安値と59.09の高値で取引されました。
Black Hills Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BKH News
1日のレンジ
58.15 59.09
1年のレンジ
54.92 65.59
- 以前の終値
- 58.50
- 始値
- 58.21
- 買値
- 58.68
- 買値
- 58.98
- 安値
- 58.15
- 高値
- 59.09
- 出来高
- 716
- 1日の変化
- 0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.17%
- 1年の変化
- -3.83%
