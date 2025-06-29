Valute / BKH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BKH: Black Hills Corporation
58.59 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BKH ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.32 e ad un massimo di 58.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Black Hills Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKH News
- Black Hills Stock: Now An Even More Buyable Dividend King (NYSE:BKH)
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Black Hills stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- Looking to Fund Your Retirement With Dividends? Here Are 3 Awesome High-Yielders You Need to Know About.
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- BofA Securities upgrades Black Hills stock to Neutral on merger outlook
- Home Depot, Intel and Palo Alto rise premarket; Medtronic falls
- Black Hills stock falls after all-stock merger with NorthWestern Energy
- Black Hills to buy utility firm NorthWestern Energy for $3.6 billion
- Black Hills and NorthWestern Energy to merge in $15.4 billion deal
- Black Hills Corp. Is Just Getting Started (NYSE:BKH)
- 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Utility Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- 3 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Black Hills Q2 2025 slides: EPS growth continues amid strategic investments
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Black Hills gets approval for Kansas gas utility rate increase
- Black Hills Corp declares $0.676 quarterly dividend
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- 3 Flaws Of Dividend Investing That Limit Returns
- 10 Under-the-Radar Utility Stocks with Incredible Growth Potential
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Got $1,000 to Invest? Here Are 3 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now.
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.32 58.86
Intervallo Annuale
54.92 65.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.68
- Apertura
- 58.76
- Bid
- 58.59
- Ask
- 58.89
- Minimo
- 58.32
- Massimo
- 58.86
- Volume
- 570
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.98%
20 settembre, sabato