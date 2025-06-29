CotizacionesSecciones
BKH
BKH: Black Hills Corporation

58.50 USD 0.18 (0.31%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BKH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.98.

Rango diario
58.29 58.98
Rango anual
54.92 65.59
Cierres anteriores
58.32
Open
58.59
Bid
58.50
Ask
58.80
Low
58.29
High
58.98
Volumen
1.305 K
Cambio diario
0.31%
Cambio mensual
-1.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.47%
Cambio anual
-4.13%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B