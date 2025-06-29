Devises / BKH
BKH: Black Hills Corporation
58.59 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BKH a changé de -0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 58.32 et à un maximum de 58.86.
Suivez la dynamique Black Hills Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
58.32 58.86
Range Annuel
54.92 65.59
- Clôture Précédente
- 58.68
- Ouverture
- 58.76
- Bid
- 58.59
- Ask
- 58.89
- Plus Bas
- 58.32
- Plus Haut
- 58.86
- Volume
- 570
- Changement quotidien
- -0.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.88%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -3.32%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.98%
20 septembre, samedi