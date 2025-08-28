通貨 / BILL
BILL: BILL Holdings Inc
52.59 USD 0.65 (1.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BILLの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.19の安値と53.14の高値で取引されました。
BILL Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
52.19 53.14
1年のレンジ
36.56 100.20
- 以前の終値
- 51.94
- 始値
- 53.07
- 買値
- 52.59
- 買値
- 52.89
- 安値
- 52.19
- 高値
- 53.14
- 出来高
- 5.655 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.20%
- 1年の変化
- -0.06%
