通貨 / BILL
BILL: BILL Holdings Inc

52.59 USD 0.65 (1.25%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BILLの今日の為替レートは、1.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.19の安値と53.14の高値で取引されました。

BILL Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
52.19 53.14
1年のレンジ
36.56 100.20
以前の終値
51.94
始値
53.07
買値
52.59
買値
52.89
安値
52.19
高値
53.14
出来高
5.655 K
1日の変化
1.25%
1ヶ月の変化
17.70%
6ヶ月の変化
15.20%
1年の変化
-0.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K