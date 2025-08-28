Currencies / BILL
BILL: BILL Holdings Inc
51.21 USD 0.38 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BILL exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.16 and at a high of 51.48.
Follow BILL Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BILL News
- Wolfe upgrades Bill following share’s steep decline
- Wolfe Research upgrades Bill.com stock rating to Outperform with $70 target
- Clearlake not bidding for activist target BILL despite sly stake - sources
- Clearlake Capital not bidding for activist target BILL despite sly stake - sources
- Oracle, CoreWeave and GameStop rise premarket; Apple falls
- BILL Holdings Stock: Near-Term Growth Outlook Remains Weighed Down (NYSE:BILL)
- Elliott takes stake in BILL Holdings, becoming second activist in stock
- Starboard Nominates Four Directors to BILL Holdings Board
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- Starboard Value Takes 8% Stake in BILL Holdings, Eyes Board Challenge
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Bill Holdings Stock Jumps After Starboard Value Builds 8% Stake - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- After-hours movers: lululemon, Broadcom, DocuSign and more
- Exclusive-Starboard built big stake in BILL Holdings, may run board fight
- BILL Holdings Wins Analyst Backing For Fintech Growth, Cross-Sell, AI Plans - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- BILL Holdings: The Turnaround Is Here (NYSE:BILL)
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- What's Going On With Bill Holdings Stock Thursday? - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- Phibro Animal Health, Pure Storage, Snowflake, Build-A-Bear Workshop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- BILL Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Authorizes Buyback
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Truist Securities reiterates Hold rating on Bill.com stock with $50 price target
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On BILL Holdings After Q4 Earnings - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
Daily Range
50.16 51.48
Year Range
36.56 100.20
- Previous Close
- 51.59
- Open
- 51.21
- Bid
- 51.21
- Ask
- 51.51
- Low
- 50.16
- High
- 51.48
- Volume
- 1.963 K
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 14.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.18%
- Year Change
- -2.68%
