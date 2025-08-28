KurseKategorien
BILL: BILL Holdings Inc

52.59 USD 0.65 (1.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BILL hat sich für heute um 1.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.14 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BILL Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

BILL News

Tagesspanne
52.19 53.14
Jahresspanne
36.56 100.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.94
Eröffnung
53.07
Bid
52.59
Ask
52.89
Tief
52.19
Hoch
53.14
Volumen
5.655 K
Tagesänderung
1.25%
Monatsänderung
17.70%
6-Monatsänderung
15.20%
Jahresänderung
-0.06%
