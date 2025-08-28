Währungen / BILL
BILL: BILL Holdings Inc
52.59 USD 0.65 (1.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BILL hat sich für heute um 1.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BILL Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
52.19 53.14
Jahresspanne
36.56 100.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.94
- Eröffnung
- 53.07
- Bid
- 52.59
- Ask
- 52.89
- Tief
- 52.19
- Hoch
- 53.14
- Volumen
- 5.655 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.20%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K