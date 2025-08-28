통화 / BILL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BILL: BILL Holdings Inc
52.35 USD 0.24 (0.46%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BILL 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.05이고 고가는 54.16이었습니다.
BILL Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BILL News
- Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Moves 12.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Intuit Reaffirms Q1 & Fiscal 2026 Guidance: Is It on Track to Deliver?
- 트루이스트 증권, 빌닷컴(Bill.com) 투자의견 ‘매수’로 상향
- Truist Securities upgrades Bill.com stock to Buy on growth outlook
- This Super Stock Is Down 85%, but Should You Buy the Dip? Here's What Wall Street Thinks.
- 빌레루드, 시장 약세 속 8억 SEK 비용 절감 계획 발표
- Billerud announces SEK800m cost savings program amid weak market
- 울프, 주가 급락 이후 빌 홀딩스 등급 상향 조정
- Wolfe upgrades Bill following share’s steep decline
- Wolfe Research upgrades Bill.com stock rating to Outperform with $70 target
- Clearlake not bidding for activist target BILL despite sly stake - sources
- Clearlake Capital not bidding for activist target BILL despite sly stake - sources
- Oracle, CoreWeave and GameStop rise premarket; Apple falls
- BILL Holdings Stock: Near-Term Growth Outlook Remains Weighed Down (NYSE:BILL)
- Elliott takes stake in BILL Holdings, becoming second activist in stock
- Starboard Nominates Four Directors to BILL Holdings Board
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- Starboard Value Takes 8% Stake in BILL Holdings, Eyes Board Challenge
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Bill Holdings Stock Jumps After Starboard Value Builds 8% Stake - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- After-hours movers: lululemon, Broadcom, DocuSign and more
- Exclusive-Starboard built big stake in BILL Holdings, may run board fight
- BILL Holdings Wins Analyst Backing For Fintech Growth, Cross-Sell, AI Plans - BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
일일 변동 비율
52.05 54.16
년간 변동
36.56 100.20
- 이전 종가
- 52.59
- 시가
- 53.58
- Bid
- 52.35
- Ask
- 52.65
- 저가
- 52.05
- 고가
- 54.16
- 볼륨
- 8.122 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.46%
- 월 변동
- 17.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.68%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.51%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K