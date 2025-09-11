通貨 / BE
BE: Bloom Energy Corporation Class A
80.95 USD 1.29 (1.62%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BEの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.61の安値と84.02の高値で取引されました。
Bloom Energy Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
77.61 84.02
1年のレンジ
9.02 84.02
- 以前の終値
- 79.66
- 始値
- 80.44
- 買値
- 80.95
- 買値
- 81.25
- 安値
- 77.61
- 高値
- 84.02
- 出来高
- 25.362 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 61.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 308.63%
- 1年の変化
- 673.16%
