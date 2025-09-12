Valute / BE
BE: Bloom Energy Corporation Class A
84.93 USD 3.98 (4.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BE ha avuto una variazione del 4.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.60 e ad un massimo di 85.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Bloom Energy Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.60 85.40
Intervallo Annuale
9.02 85.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.95
- Apertura
- 83.80
- Bid
- 84.93
- Ask
- 85.23
- Minimo
- 81.60
- Massimo
- 85.40
- Volume
- 23.786 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 69.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 328.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 711.17%
20 settembre, sabato