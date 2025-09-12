QuotazioniSezioni
BE: Bloom Energy Corporation Class A

84.93 USD 3.98 (4.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BE ha avuto una variazione del 4.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.60 e ad un massimo di 85.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Bloom Energy Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.60 85.40
Intervallo Annuale
9.02 85.40
Chiusura Precedente
80.95
Apertura
83.80
Bid
84.93
Ask
85.23
Minimo
81.60
Massimo
85.40
Volume
23.786 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.92%
Variazione Mensile
69.86%
Variazione Semestrale
328.72%
Variazione Annuale
711.17%
20 settembre, sabato