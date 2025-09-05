QuotesSections
BE: Bloom Energy Corporation Class A

71.96 USD 4.93 (7.35%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BE exchange rate has changed by 7.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.94 and at a high of 73.42.

Follow Bloom Energy Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
69.94 73.42
Year Range
9.02 73.42
Previous Close
67.03
Open
71.81
Bid
71.96
Ask
72.26
Low
69.94
High
73.42
Volume
16.328 K
Daily Change
7.35%
Month Change
43.92%
6 Months Change
263.25%
Year Change
587.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%