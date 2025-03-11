通貨 / BBUC
BBUC: Brookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinat
36.11 USD 1.15 (3.29%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBUCの今日の為替レートは、3.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.93の安値と36.12の高値で取引されました。
Brookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinatダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BBUC News
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.23 USD
- Brookfield Business Corporation: Not The Best Way To Invest In Brookfield (NYSE:BBUC)
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.08 USD
- Brookfield Business stock hits 52-week high at 32.51 USD
- Canada earnings: Top firms report, deliver mixed verdicts
- Brookfield Business Partners beats revenue estimates, misses on EPS in Q2
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits 52-week high at 32.01 USD
- Brookfield Business Partners to Host Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
- Brookfield Business stock hits 52-week high at 30.34 USD
- Brookfield Business Corporation elects all ten board nominees
- BBUC stock hits 52-week high at $30.14 amid robust annual growth
- Buy The Dip: Big Dividend Growth Stocks With Major Upside Catalysts
1日のレンジ
34.93 36.12
1年のレンジ
21.52 36.12
- 以前の終値
- 34.96
- 始値
- 35.14
- 買値
- 36.11
- 買値
- 36.41
- 安値
- 34.93
- 高値
- 36.12
- 出来高
- 238
- 1日の変化
- 3.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.51%
- 1年の変化
- 41.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K