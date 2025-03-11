クォートセクション
通貨 / BBUC
BBUC: Brookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinat

36.11 USD 1.15 (3.29%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBUCの今日の為替レートは、3.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.93の安値と36.12の高値で取引されました。

Brookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinatダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.93 36.12
1年のレンジ
21.52 36.12
以前の終値
34.96
始値
35.14
買値
36.11
買値
36.41
安値
34.93
高値
36.12
出来高
238
1日の変化
3.29%
1ヶ月の変化
10.60%
6ヶ月の変化
37.51%
1年の変化
41.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K