货币 / BBUC
BBUC: Brookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinat
35.27 USD 0.84 (2.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BBUC汇率已更改-2.33%。当日，交易品种以低点35.06和高点35.87进行交易。
关注Brookfield Business Corporation Class A Exchangeable Subordinat动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBUC新闻
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.23 USD
- Brookfield Business Corporation: Not The Best Way To Invest In Brookfield (NYSE:BBUC)
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits all-time high at 35.08 USD
- Brookfield Business stock hits 52-week high at 32.51 USD
- Canada earnings: Top firms report, deliver mixed verdicts
- Brookfield Business Partners beats revenue estimates, misses on EPS in Q2
- Brookfield Business Corp stock hits 52-week high at 32.01 USD
- Brookfield Business Partners to Host Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
- Brookfield Business stock hits 52-week high at 30.34 USD
- Brookfield Business Corporation elects all ten board nominees
- BBUC stock hits 52-week high at $30.14 amid robust annual growth
- Buy The Dip: Big Dividend Growth Stocks With Major Upside Catalysts
日范围
35.06 35.87
年范围
21.52 36.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.11
- 开盘价
- 35.86
- 卖价
- 35.27
- 买价
- 35.57
- 最低价
- 35.06
- 最高价
- 35.87
- 交易量
- 217
- 日变化
- -2.33%
- 月变化
- 8.02%
- 6个月变化
- 34.31%
- 年变化
- 38.42%
21 九月, 星期日