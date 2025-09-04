通貨 / AM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AM: Antero Midstream Corporation
18.62 USD 0.08 (0.43%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMの今日の為替レートは、0.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.43の安値と18.70の高値で取引されました。
Antero Midstream Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AM News
- UBS AM’s Zhao Says Fed Rate Hikes Will Widen Treasury Spreads
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Chord Energy to Acquire Williston Basin Assets From XTO Energy
- Equinor Gets Go-Ahead for Drilling Two Wildcat Wells in the North Sea
- Subsea7 Announces Major Project Under Agreement With Aramco
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Baker Hughes Wins Key Contract to Support Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3
- Social Security Is Broken: 4 Stocks I'd Bet My Retirement On Today
- Shell Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Supply Deal With Italian Firm Edison
- ExxonMobil to Acquire Superior Graphite Assets, Boost EV Ambitions
- EQT Inks 20-Year LNG Purchase Agreement to Diversify Its Portfolio
- Equinor Extends Contract for Two DOF Platform Supply Vessels
- BP Signs Egypt Deal to Drill Five Mediterranean Gas Wells
- ConocoPhillips Inks 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement With NextDecade
- Here's Why You Should Retain Ovintiv Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Antero Midstream prices upsized $650 million senior notes offering
- Is Antero Midstream (AM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Halliburton Cuts Jobs as Oil Prices & Demand Pressure Industry
- EOG Resources Advances Shale Project With ADNOC in the Middle East
- Antero Midstream launches $500 million senior notes offering
- NEXT Inks LNG Purchase Deal With EQT, Moves Closer to Train 5 FID
- Shell Discards Biofuels Project in Rotterdam Amid Market Headwinds
- Shell Shelves Rotterdam Biofuels Plant, Prioritizes Competitive Edge
1日のレンジ
18.43 18.70
1年のレンジ
14.22 19.08
- 以前の終値
- 18.54
- 始値
- 18.50
- 買値
- 18.62
- 買値
- 18.92
- 安値
- 18.43
- 高値
- 18.70
- 出来高
- 3.602 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.02%
- 1年の変化
- 24.05%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B