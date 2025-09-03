Currencies / AM
AM: Antero Midstream Corporation
18.26 USD 0.13 (0.71%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AM exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.14 and at a high of 18.44.
Follow Antero Midstream Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AM News
Daily Range
18.14 18.44
Year Range
14.22 19.08
- Previous Close
- 18.39
- Open
- 18.44
- Bid
- 18.26
- Ask
- 18.56
- Low
- 18.14
- High
- 18.44
- Volume
- 1.250 K
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.01%
- Year Change
- 21.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%