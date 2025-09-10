Valute / AM
AM: Antero Midstream Corporation
18.68 USD 0.12 (0.65%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AM ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.46 e ad un massimo di 18.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Antero Midstream Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.46 18.73
Intervallo Annuale
14.22 19.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.56
- Apertura
- 18.49
- Bid
- 18.68
- Ask
- 18.98
- Minimo
- 18.46
- Massimo
- 18.73
- Volume
- 1.220 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.45%