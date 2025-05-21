クォートセクション
通貨 / AIRG
株に戻る

AIRG: Airgain Inc

4.40 USD 0.12 (2.80%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AIRGの今日の為替レートは、2.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.24の安値と4.42の高値で取引されました。

Airgain Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIRG News

1日のレンジ
4.24 4.42
1年のレンジ
3.17 10.34
以前の終値
4.28
始値
4.31
買値
4.40
買値
4.70
安値
4.24
高値
4.42
出来高
62
1日の変化
2.80%
1ヶ月の変化
5.26%
6ヶ月の変化
30.95%
1年の変化
-40.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K