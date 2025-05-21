Valute / AIRG
AIRG: Airgain Inc
4.30 USD 0.10 (2.27%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AIRG ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.25 e ad un massimo di 4.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Airgain Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.25 4.44
Intervallo Annuale
3.17 10.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.40
- Apertura
- 4.43
- Bid
- 4.30
- Ask
- 4.60
- Minimo
- 4.25
- Massimo
- 4.44
- Volume
- 51
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.28%
21 settembre, domenica