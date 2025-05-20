Currencies / AIRG
AIRG: Airgain Inc
4.32 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIRG exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.16 and at a high of 4.39.
Follow Airgain Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AIRG News
- Airgain at The Gateway Conference: Pioneering Wireless Solutions
- Airgain’s 5G smart repeater receives FCC certification
- Airgain stock price target raised to $7.50 from $7 at Roth/MKM
- Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Airgain (AIRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Airgain board approves increase in shares for inducement incentive plan
- Airgain Launches Industry’s First Commercially Available Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem Certified for Customer End-Applications
- Airgain director Toscanini sells $41,905 in common stock
- Airgain CTO Sadri Ali sells $4,325 in stock for tax obligations
- Airgain ® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Daily Range
4.16 4.39
Year Range
3.17 10.34
- Previous Close
- 4.31
- Open
- 4.32
- Bid
- 4.32
- Ask
- 4.62
- Low
- 4.16
- High
- 4.39
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 3.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.57%
- Year Change
- -42.01%
