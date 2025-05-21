货币 / AIRG
AIRG: Airgain Inc
4.28 USD 0.04 (0.93%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AIRG汇率已更改-0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点4.25和高点4.35进行交易。
关注Airgain Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AIRG新闻
- Airgain at The Gateway Conference: Pioneering Wireless Solutions
- Airgain’s 5G smart repeater receives FCC certification
- Airgain stock price target raised to $7.50 from $7 at Roth/MKM
- Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Airgain (AIRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Airgain board approves increase in shares for inducement incentive plan
- Airgain Launches Industry’s First Commercially Available Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem Certified for Customer End-Applications
- Airgain director Toscanini sells $41,905 in common stock
- Airgain CTO Sadri Ali sells $4,325 in stock for tax obligations
日范围
4.25 4.35
年范围
3.17 10.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.32
- 开盘价
- 4.34
- 卖价
- 4.28
- 买价
- 4.58
- 最低价
- 4.25
- 最高价
- 4.35
- 交易量
- 16
- 日变化
- -0.93%
- 月变化
- 2.39%
- 6个月变化
- 27.38%
- 年变化
- -42.55%
