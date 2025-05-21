통화 / AIRG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AIRG: Airgain Inc
4.30 USD 0.10 (2.27%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIRG 환율이 오늘 -2.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.25이고 고가는 4.44이었습니다.
Airgain Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRG News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Airgain Stock?
- Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.26%
- Airgain at The Gateway Conference: Pioneering Wireless Solutions
- Airgain’s 5G smart repeater receives FCC certification
- Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.48%
- Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.60%
- Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.01%
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.75%
- Airgain stock price target raised to $7.50 from $7 at Roth/MKM
- Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Airgain (AIRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Airgain board approves increase in shares for inducement incentive plan
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.56%
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.17%
- Airgain Launches Industry’s First Commercially Available Cat 1 bis Embedded Modem Certified for Customer End-Applications
- Bernstein sees little risk related to global airline profitability
- Airbus confirms it delivered 51 jets in May
- Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.20%
- Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.64%
- Airbus warns of prolonged delivery delays due to supply-chain issues - Reuters
- Airbus warns airlines that delays will last three years, sources say
- Airgain director Toscanini sells $41,905 in common stock
- Airbus rating upgraded to ’A’ by Fitch
- Airgain CTO Sadri Ali sells $4,325 in stock for tax obligations
일일 변동 비율
4.25 4.44
년간 변동
3.17 10.34
- 이전 종가
- 4.40
- 시가
- 4.43
- Bid
- 4.30
- Ask
- 4.60
- 저가
- 4.25
- 고가
- 4.44
- 볼륨
- 51
- 일일 변동
- -2.27%
- 월 변동
- 2.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.98%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.28%
20 9월, 토요일