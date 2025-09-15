クォートセクション
通貨 / NZDSGD
NZDSGD: New Zealand Dollar vs Singapore Dollar

0.75334 SGD 0.00051 (0.07%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: New Zealand Dollar 利益通貨: Singapore Dollar

NZDSGDの今日の為替レートは、0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1NZDあたり0.75076SGDの安値と0.75517SGDの高値で取引されました。

ニュージーランドドルvsシンガポールドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ニュージーランドドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.75076 0.75517
1年のレンジ
0.74132 0.81555
以前の終値
0.7528 3
始値
0.7511 9
買値
0.7533 4
買値
0.7536 4
安値
0.7507 6
高値
0.7551 7
出来高
9.847 K
1日の変化
0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
0.01%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.12%
1年の変化
-7.63%
19 9月, 金曜日