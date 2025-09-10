QuotesSections
NZDSGD
NZDSGD: New Zealand Dollar vs Singapore Dollar

0.76315 SGD 0.00026 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Singapore Dollar

NZDSGD exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.75648 SGD and at a high of 0.76440 SGD per 1 NZD.

Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Singapore Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.75648 0.76440
Year Range
0.74132 0.81555
Previous Close
0.7628 9
Open
0.7581 6
Bid
0.7631 5
Ask
0.7634 5
Low
0.7564 8
High
0.7644 0
Volume
1.932 K
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
1.31%
6 Months Change
0.17%
Year Change
-6.43%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.8%
22:45
NZD
GDP Annual Change
Act
Fcst
-0.8%
Prev
-1.1%