NZDSGD: New Zealand Dollar vs Singapore Dollar

0.75529 SGD 0.00484 (0.64%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: New Zealand Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Singapore Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NZDSGD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.75397 SGD por 1 NZD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.76201 SGD.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dólar neozelandés vs dólar de Singapur. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar neozelandés en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
0.75397 0.76201
Rango anual
0.74132 0.81555
Cierres anteriores
0.7601 3
Open
0.7546 8
Bid
0.7552 9
Ask
0.7555 9
Low
0.7539 7
High
0.7620 1
Volumen
15.318 K
Cambio diario
-0.64%
Cambio mensual
0.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.86%
Cambio anual
-7.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
22:45
NZD
Balanza Comercial a 12 meses
Act.
Pronós.
$​-3.492 B
Prev.
$​-3.941 B