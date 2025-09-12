Divisas / NZDSGD
NZDSGD: New Zealand Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
0.75529 SGD 0.00484 (0.64%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: New Zealand Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Singapore Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NZDSGD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.75397 SGD por 1 NZD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.76201 SGD.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dólar neozelandés vs dólar de Singapur. Las cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios del mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar neozelandés en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
0.75397 0.76201
Rango anual
0.74132 0.81555
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.7601 3
- Open
- 0.7546 8
- Bid
- 0.7552 9
- Ask
- 0.7555 9
- Low
- 0.7539 7
- High
- 0.7620 1
- Volumen
- 15.318 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.86%
- Cambio anual
- -7.39%