クォートセクション
通貨 / GBPDKK
通貨に戻る

GBPDKK: Great Britan Pound vs Danish Krone

8.55913 DKK 0.02260 (0.26%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: Danish Krone

GBPDKKの今日の為替レートは、-0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり8.55018DKKの安値と8.58788DKKの高値で取引されました。

英国ポンドvsデンマーククローネダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPDKK News

1日のレンジ
8.55018 8.58788
1年のレンジ
8.51068 9.07293
以前の終値
8.5817 3
始値
8.5807 9
買値
8.5591 3
買値
8.5594 3
安値
8.5501 8
高値
8.5878 8
出来高
15.612 K
1日の変化
-0.26%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.48%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.93%
1年の変化
-4.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K