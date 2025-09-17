QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GBPDKK
Tornare a Valute

GBPDKK: Great Britan Pound vs Danish Krone

8.55778 DKK 0.02395 (0.28%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Danish Krone

Il tasso di cambio GBPDKK ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 8.54968 DKK e ad un massimo di 8.58788 DKK per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Corona Danese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPDKK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.54968 8.58788
Intervallo Annuale
8.51068 9.07293
Chiusura Precedente
8.5817 3
Apertura
8.5807 9
Bid
8.5577 8
Ask
8.5580 8
Minimo
8.5496 8
Massimo
8.5878 8
Volume
37.578 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-0.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.94%
Variazione Annuale
-4.41%
21 settembre, domenica