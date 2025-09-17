Valute / GBPDKK
GBPDKK: Great Britan Pound vs Danish Krone
8.55778 DKK 0.02395 (0.28%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Danish Krone
Il tasso di cambio GBPDKK ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 8.54968 DKK e ad un massimo di 8.58788 DKK per 1 GBP.
Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Corona Danese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GBPDKK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.54968 8.58788
Intervallo Annuale
8.51068 9.07293
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.5817 3
- Apertura
- 8.5807 9
- Bid
- 8.5577 8
- Ask
- 8.5580 8
- Minimo
- 8.5496 8
- Massimo
- 8.5878 8
- Volume
- 37.578 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.41%
21 settembre, domenica