GBPDKK: Great Britan Pound vs Danish Krone

8.60448 DKK 0.00345 (0.04%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Danish Krone

今日GBPDKK汇率已更改by -0.04%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点8.58918 DKK和高点8.61158 DKK进行交易。

关注英镑vs丹麦克朗动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
8.58918 8.61158
年范围
8.51068 9.07293
前一天收盘价
8.6079 3
开盘价
8.6080 5
卖价
8.6044 8
买价
8.6047 8
最低价
8.5891 8
最高价
8.6115 8
交易量
1.404 K
日变化
-0.04%
月变化
0.04%
6个月变化
-3.42%
年变化
-3.89%
17 九月, 星期三