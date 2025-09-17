통화 / GBPDKK
GBPDKK: Great Britan Pound vs Danish Krone
8.55778 DKK 0.02395 (0.28%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Danish Krone
GBPDKK 환율이 당일 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 8.54968 DKK와 고가 8.58788 DKK로 거래되었습니다
영국 파운드 vs 덴마크 크로네 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GBPDKK News
- GBP/USD is weakening following BoE decision – OCBC
- Pound Sterling slumps despite upbeat UK Retail Sales
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?
- GBP/USD sinks after BoE holds rates steady, UK Retail Sales in the barrel
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
일일 변동 비율
8.54968 8.58788
년간 변동
8.51068 9.07293
- 이전 종가
- 8.5817 3
- 시가
- 8.5807 9
- Bid
- 8.5577 8
- Ask
- 8.5580 8
- 저가
- 8.5496 8
- 고가
- 8.5878 8
- 볼륨
- 37.578 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.28%
- 월 변동
- -0.50%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.41%
20 9월, 토요일