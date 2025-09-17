시세섹션
통화 / GBPDKK
GBPDKK: Great Britan Pound vs Danish Krone

8.55778 DKK 0.02395 (0.28%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Danish Krone

GBPDKK 환율이 당일 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 8.54968 DKK와 고가 8.58788 DKK로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 덴마크 크로네 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
8.54968 8.58788
년간 변동
8.51068 9.07293
이전 종가
8.5817 3
시가
8.5807 9
Bid
8.5577 8
Ask
8.5580 8
저가
8.5496 8
고가
8.5878 8
볼륨
37.578 K
일일 변동
-0.28%
월 변동
-0.50%
6개월 변동
-3.94%
년간 변동율
-4.41%
20 9월, 토요일