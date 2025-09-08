クォートセクション
CHFHUF: Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint

416.78300 HUF 0.08600 (0.02%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Forint

CHFHUFの今日の為替レートは、0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり414.54100の安値と417.37000の高値で取引されました。

Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florintダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
414.54100 417.37000
1年のレンジ
412.70000 447.38300
以前の終値
416.6970 0
始値
415.0740 0
買値
416.7830 0
買値
416.7833 0
安値
414.5410 0
高値
417.3700 0
出来高
38.122 K
1日の変化
0.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.42%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.78%
1年の変化
-1.03%
