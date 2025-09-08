QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHFHUF
Tornare a Valute

CHFHUF: Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint

417.46100 HUF 0.76400 (0.18%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Swiss Franc Valuta di profitto: Forint

Il tasso di cambio CHFHUF ha avuto una variazione del 0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 414.54100 e ad un massimo di 418.80500.

Segui le dinamiche di Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFHUF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
414.54100 418.80500
Intervallo Annuale
412.70000 447.38300
Chiusura Precedente
416.6970 0
Apertura
415.0740 0
Bid
417.4610 0
Ask
417.4613 0
Minimo
414.5410 0
Massimo
418.8050 0
Volume
70.252 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.18%
Variazione Mensile
-1.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.62%
Variazione Annuale
-0.87%
21 settembre, domenica