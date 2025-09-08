시세섹션
통화 / CHFHUF
CHFHUF: Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint

417.46100 HUF 0.76400 (0.18%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Forint

CHFHUF 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 414.54100이고 고가는 418.80500이었습니다.

Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
414.54100 418.80500
년간 변동
412.70000 447.38300
이전 종가
416.6970 0
시가
415.0740 0
Bid
417.4610 0
Ask
417.4613 0
저가
414.5410 0
고가
418.8050 0
볼륨
70.252 K
일일 변동
0.18%
월 변동
-1.26%
6개월 변동
-0.62%
년간 변동율
-0.87%
