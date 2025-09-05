QuotesSections
Currencies / CHFHUF
Back to Currencies

CHFHUF: Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint

417.62300 HUF 0.08300 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Forint

CHFHUF exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 415.35500 and at a high of 417.68700.

Follow Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFHUF News

Daily Range
415.35500 417.68700
Year Range
412.70000 447.38300
Previous Close
417.5400 0
Open
417.0400 0
Bid
417.6230 0
Ask
417.6233 0
Low
415.3550 0
High
417.6870 0
Volume
19.268 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
-1.22%
6 Months Change
-0.58%
Year Change
-0.83%
17 September, Wednesday