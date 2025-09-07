CotizacionesSecciones
CHFHUF: Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint

416.41300 HUF 1.66700 (0.40%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Forint

El tipo de cambio de CHFHUF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 415.50900, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 419.09700.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
415.50900 419.09700
Rango anual
412.70000 447.38300
Cierres anteriores
418.0800 0
Open
417.1300 0
Bid
416.4130 0
Ask
416.4133 0
Low
415.5090 0
High
419.0970 0
Volumen
44.106 K
Cambio diario
-0.40%
Cambio mensual
-1.50%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.87%
Cambio anual
-1.12%
18 septiembre, jueves