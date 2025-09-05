报价部分
CHFHUF: Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint

417.69000 HUF 0.39000 (0.09%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Forint

今日CHFHUF汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点416.48700和高点418.01000进行交易。

关注Swiss Franc vs Hungarian Florint动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
416.48700 418.01000
年范围
412.70000 447.38300
前一天收盘价
418.0800 0
开盘价
417.1300 0
卖价
417.6900 0
买价
417.6903 0
最低价
416.4870 0
最高价
418.0100 0
交易量
1.846 K
日变化
-0.09%
月变化
-1.20%
6个月变化
-0.56%
年变化
-0.82%
