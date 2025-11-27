Second Timeframe Pro

Second Timeframe Pro — See the Market Before Anyone Else!

Unlock a Hidden Level of Price Action

While other traders look at minute candles, you can see 60 candles within each minute!

What is Second Timeframe Pro?

It's a revolutionary indicator that creates full-fledged candlestick charts with second timeframes directly in MetaTrader 5.

Standard MT5 limits you to a minute chart. But the market doesn't stop every minute — it pulsates every second. Second Timeframe Pro removes this limitation.

Why is this critical for scalping?

Problem:
On a minute chart, you only see four numbers: Open, High, Low, Close. But what was happening within that minute? Where was the battle between buyers and sellers? Where were the micro-levels forming?

Solution:
Second Timeframe Pro expands each minute into 60-second candles (or 12 5-second candles, 6 10-second candles—any interval you choose).

You literally peer inside a minute candle, like under a microscope!

What you get:

Market microstructure
- See precise intra-minute reversal points
- Identify true support and resistance levels
- Notice volume accumulation before it becomes visible on the M1

Time advantage
- Enter a trade 30-50 seconds before your competitors
- Exit before the minute candle forms a reversal signal
- Set stop-loss orders more accurately, saving pips on each trade

Professional interface
- Full price scale on the right
- Crosshair with precise price and time display
- OHLC data when hovering over any candle
- Chart Shift for comfortable working with the right edge of the chart
- Smooth zoom with the mouse wheel (horizontal and vertical)

Competitive advantages:

Regular trader:
- Sees 1 M1 candle
- Enters after the candle closes
- Guesses levels
- Loses on Slippage

A trader with Second Timeframe Pro:
- Sees 60 S1 candles within each minute
- Enters at the moment a pattern is forming
- Sees precise microstructure levels
- Minimizes slippage with precise entries

Ideal use cases:

News scalping
When news is released, the price makes dozens of moves in seconds. On M1, you only see the result. With Second Timeframe Pro, you see every impulse and pullback in real time.

Level trading
The price tests the level. On M1, this looks like a single touch. On S5, you see 3-4 tests and the precise moment of the rebound—the ideal entry point.

Breakouts
Did a one-minute candle break through the level? But on the second chart, you can see that it was a false breakout with an immediate reversal. You didn't fall into a trap.

Flexible settings:

- Any second interval: 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 30 seconds
- Customizable colors for bullish and bearish candles
- Adjustable Chart Shift (right indent)
- Candlestick width to suit any trading style

The chart scale can be controlled using the buttons on the indicator panel.

Important to understand:

This indicator does not plot historical data; it plots candlesticks in real time from a live price feed. The longer it runs, the more history it accumulates.

For optimal performance, it is recommended to keep the terminal running during trading sessions.


Investing in a trading advantage

One successful scalp will pay for the indicator many times over. You get a tool that will work for you every trading day.

Start seeing the market at a level most traders can't!

Second Timeframe Pro – when every second counts.
