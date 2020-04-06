Bitcoin Rusher

Bitcoin Rusher - Professional BTC Breakout Strategy

Bitcoin Rusher is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the volatility of Bitcoin (BTCUSD). It utilizes the proven Asian Range Breakout strategy combined with a smart Trend Filter and an aggressive Dynamic Trailing Stop to capture rapid market movements.

Unlike grid or martingale systems, Bitcoin Rusher uses a real Stop Loss for every trade. It identifies the consolidation phase during the Asian session and enters the market when volatility kicks in, trading only in the direction of the main trend.

Please test the EXPERT Advisor on a demo account! We do not guarantee any profit! You can also lose all your money!

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Asian Range Breakout (High/Low) on M15 timeframe.
  • Safety: Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit. No Martingale, No Grid.
  • Trend Filter: Built-in filter to avoid false breakouts against the trend.
  • Profit Locking: An intelligent Trailing Stop secures profits as soon as the price moves in your favor.
  • Day Filter: Fully customizable trading days (Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday are disabled by default to avoid low-volume traps).
  • Money Management: Choose between fixed lots or automatic risk percentage per trade.

Performance: The strategy is optimized for high hit-rates. In backtests, it demonstrates a high winning percentage by scalping quick profits during volatility spikes.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Broker: ECN/Raw Spread broker with low crypto spreads/commissions.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 ($500+ recommended).
  • Risk Setting: Recommended risk is 1% - 2% per trade for steady growth.

Parameters:

  • InpRiskPercent: Risk per trade in % of account balance (e.g., 1.0).
  • InpTpMultiplier: Take Profit target relative to the range size.
  • InpTrailingStart: Points profit needed to activate the trailing stop.
  • Wochentage Filter: Enable/Disable trading for specific days.

