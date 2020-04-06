One Hour Trade
One Hour Trade is a lightweight breakout Expert Advisor designed to capture short-term price movements using automated Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop orders.
The EA analyzes recent market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and places pending orders at a controlled distance from these levels. Each trade is automatically closed, creating a clean, repeatable trading cycle.
Live Signal
This EA does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any high-risk money-management methods. Every trade uses a fixed lot and a fixed lifetime.
- How it Works
Scans the last N candles to detect local highs (resistance) and lows (support)
Places Buy-Stop and Sell-Stop pending orders above resistance and below support
Orders are placed only during the active trading session
Old pending orders are removed and refreshed on every new signal bar
Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
- Key Features
- Fixed lot per trade (user-controlled)
- Pure breakout logic based on support/resistance
- No indicators required
- Works on any symbol and timeframe (XAUUSD recommended)
- Minimal parameters & easy setup
- No martingale, no grid, no risky strategies
- Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: XAUUSD, and other majors
Fixed lot size according to your risk preference
Use with a regulated broker & stable connection
Contact us for support in WhatsApp +447868141993
- Inputs
LotSize – size for each trade
TrendPeriod – number of bars to analyze for highs/lows
PipDistance – distance from S/R to pending orders
Trading hours – EA opens trades only within active market hours
- Why Traders Use One Hour Trade
Consistent, structured trading behavior
Clean logic that is easy to understand
No hidden algorithms or dangerous betting systems
Perfect for traders who prefer short-duration, time-controlled trades
Clear results in Strategy Tester
Great as a diversification tool next to other systems
Important NotesIMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.