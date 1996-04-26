Green Days

Green Days was created to eliminate confusion around the concept of "smart money" by turning structural shifts like BOS (Breakout of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies structure-based trading by automatically recognizing breakouts and reversals as they occur, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing a trend or preparing for a reversal, the indicator transforms complex price dynamics into easy-to-understand signals that help traders navigate the true market direction.

When a signal is detected, Green Days automatically plots three dynamic take-profit levels and suggests a stop-loss based on the volatility of the breakout itself. This allows traders to more effectively manage risk and scale positions. Each breakout is displayed directly on the chart with arrows, labels, and additional zones, making it easy to visualize both bullish and bearish opportunities in real time.

Green Days also includes real-time alerts via terminal pop-ups, push notifications, or emails, so you never miss a signal. For added clarity, a small dashboard on the chart displays the latest signal with entry price, take profit, and stop loss levels, providing all the important information at a glance.

Combining a smart money framework with practical trade management tools, Green Days offers traders a very simple yet effective approach to trading. It eliminates noise, reduces guesswork, and delivers clear, consistent signals that align with professional trading strategies.


Our support team is available 24/7, so you can always get answers about our products and services, as well as make suggestions.


おすすめのプロダクト
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
インディケータ
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
インディケータ
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
トレンドオシレーターは、高度なカスタム Crypto_Forex インジケーター、効率的な取引ツールです! - 高度な新しい計算方法を使用 - パラメーター「計算価格」のオプションは 20 種類。 - これまで開発された中で最もスムーズなオシレーター。 - 上昇トレンドの場合は緑色、下降トレンドの場合は赤色。 - 売られすぎの値: 5 未満、買われすぎの値: 95 以上。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、標準戦略をアップグレードする機会が十分にあります。 - PC およびモバイルアラート付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Strategy Tester Rsi Bears Stoch
Harun Celik
インディケータ
The   Strategy Tester   product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators:   Rsi, Bears power, Stochastic It works on all   time frame   Recommended time frame
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
インディケータ
[ZhiBiCCI]インディケータは全てのサイクル使用に適しており、そして全ての市場品種にも適しています。 [ZhiBiCCI]緑色の実線は強気の発散の逆転です。緑色の点線は古典的な強気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]赤への実線は逆弱気の発散である。赤い点線は古典的な弱気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]はパラメータ（アラート、メール送信、通知送信）で設定でき、（true）に設定するとインスタント信号をアラームウィンドウに送信し、Eメール、インスタントメッセージを送信できます。 パラメータ設定の説明 [displayAlert]：これはアラームスイッチで、trueに設定され、矢印が表示されればプロンプトに自動的に警告され、falseに設定されれば警告されません。 [sendmail_NO_OFF]：これはメールを送信するためのスイッチで、trueに設定します。矢印が表示されていればMT4で設定したメールボックスにメールを送信し、falseに設定されていればメールを送信しません。 [sendnotification_NO_OFF]：これはインスタントメッセージを送信するた
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
インディケータ
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
インディケータ
このインジケーターは アグレッシブなスキャルピング と バイナリーオプションの速いエントリー のために設計されており、 毎バー でシグナルを生成し、常に何が起こっているかを正確に把握できます。 Happy Scalpingチャンネルに参加する： MQL5 再描画しません ：現在のバーのシグナルは リアルタイム で生成されるため、まだバーが形成されている間に、前のバーの終値に対して価格が上がるか下がるかによってシグナルが変わる可能性があります。 しかし、バーが 閉じる と、シグナルの色は 完全に固定されます 。変更されず、消えず、動かず、 見るものがそのまま残ります。 なぜこのように設計されたのか？ 多くのスキャルパーは、特に価格が ブレイクアウトや急激な動き をする際に、すぐにシグナルを受け取ることを重視しています。そのため、その瞬間に迅速に取引を行い、すぐにピップを獲得することができます。 一方で、バーが閉じた後の 確認を待つ ことを好むトレーダーもおり、その場合でもこのインジケーターを問題なく使用できます。 どちらのアプローチも有効です 。このシステムはどちらのスタイルにも
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーターは
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - オシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：グリーンラインより下、買われ過ぎ値：オレンジラインより上。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンと組み合わせるのに最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間枠：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
インディケータ
フィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール DiNapoliポイント取引方法とゴールデンセクション取引を使用するトレーダーにとって理想的なMT4プラットフォームのフィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール 主な特長： あなたはフィボナッチリトレースメントの複数のセットを直接描くことができ、重要なリターンポイント間の関係は一目瞭然です。 2.フィボナッチ拡張を描画することができます。 3.フィボナッチフォールドバックとラインの延長は、簡単な観察と数値表示のために左右に動かすことができます。 4.チャートは非常に爽やかな 5.数字キーでサイクルを切り替えることができます。 ファンクションキー： 1。 [戻るを押す、要求に応じて描画する、最大8つのグループにする 2。拡張]を描くには[押す] 3。 \を押すと、現在のサイクルの下にあるすべての拡張機能と折り畳みが削除されます 4。フォールドバックを移動して削除して展開する （1）最初のフォールドバックセットのF5行をクリックします。 一度クリックすると（黄色に変わります）、キーボードのDeleteキーを押すと、フォーカ
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
インディケータ
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4 用インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、プライス アクション トレーディングに非常に強力なインジケーターです。再描画なし、遅延なし。 - インジケーターは、チャート上で強気のモーニング スター パターンを検出します。チャート上の青い矢印信号 (画像を参照)。 - PC、モバイル、および電子メール アラート付き。 - また、その兄弟である弱気の「イブニング スター パターン」インジケーターも利用できます (以下のリンクに従ってください)。 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、サポート/レジスタンス レベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Strategy Tester Stoch Macd Wpr
Harun Celik
インディケータ
The Strategy Tester product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators: Stochastic, Macd, Williams Percent Range It works on all time frame   Recommended time fr
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「調整可能なフラクタル」はフラクタル インジケーターの高度なバージョンで、非常に便利なトレーディング ツールです。 - ご存知のとおり、標準フラクタル mt4 インジケーターには設定がまったくありません。これはトレーダーにとって非常に不便です。 - 調整可能なフラクタルは、この問題を解決しました。必要な設定がすべて揃っています。 - インジケーターの調整可能な期間 (推奨値 - 7 以上)。 - 価格の高値/安値からの距離を調整可能。 - フラクタル矢印のデザインを調整可能。 - インジケーターにはモバイルおよび PC アラートが組み込まれています。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 75 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 1st Jan -5th Jan MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structu
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
インディケータ
現在26％オフ 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
インディケータ
現在31%オフ! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケータは、独自の機能と秘密の数式を組み込んだ、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の通貨ペアのアラートを表示します。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に把握することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください! 新しい基本的なアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速のスピードを測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアにすれば、利益を生む可能性のある取引を特定することができるのです。 通貨の勢いを示す縦の線と矢印は、あなたの取引の指針となるでしょう。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチ23レベルはアラートトリガーとして使用され、市場の動きに適応します。もしインパルスが黄色のトリガ
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
インディケータ
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Point Directions
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
インディケータ
Point Directions - 価格変動時のポイント・サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを表示するインジケーターです。矢印は、指定された方向への価格反発を示します。 矢印は再描画されず、現在のローソク足上に形成されます。すべての時間枠と取引商品で機能します。複数の種類のアラートが用意されています。 あらゆるチャートに合わせてシグナルをカスタマイズするための高度な設定を備えています。トレンド取引と調整取引の両方に対応しています。 矢印をプロットするには、2種類の移動平均線と矢印の強度レベルがあります。詳細な設定は入力パラメータに記載されています。 使用方法に関するご質問は、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。 入力パラメータ Method MA - 矢印を生成するために移動平均線を使用するかどうかを選択します（標準または加速）。 Accelerated MA period/Standard MA period - 移動平均線期間を変更します（5～500）。 Ma Metod - 移動平均線方式を変更します。 Ma Price - 移動平均線価格を変更します。 Arrow
作者のその他のプロダクト
Banana Stories MT4
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
A very simple trading robot that generates profit every trading day and every hour. It works with any timeframe, but I use H1 on all available trading pairs. No settings are required, but you can optimize some settings. Just install it in the terminal and start trading. Intuitive setup for everyone. Happy trading to everyone. I am truly yours, and please contact me 24/7 with any questions.
Night Silence
Volodymyr Zubov
インディケータ
DESCRIPTION: The theory of the indicator is that currencies that are traded in the European session sleep at night. And when they wake up, they go to the golden mean of Fibonacci, their own way. At night, a channel is formed from which they want to get out, in the morning with renewed vigor on the road. The upper level of the channel is the buy zone. The lower level of the channel is the sell zone. The objectives of the hike are marked with colors at the top and bottom. The indicator outputs
Scalping Sakurai
Volodymyr Zubov
インディケータ
Scalper indicator designed for accurate entry into trade transactions. Designed for intraday and medium-term trading on any instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. There is a possibility of visual and sound notification of the appearance of a signal to enter. The indicator also sends signals to digital buffers, which makes it possible to create automated trading systems based on it.
Wisteria Trend
Volodymyr Zubov
インディケータ
Indicator for working with a Trend. Trend is your friend! The digital indicator helps to find the optimal points of entry into the market, to stay in the trend as much as possible. If the trend and direction change, exit the position in time. The indicator is recommended for use on timeframes H4 and higher. Works on any trading instrument. The indicator menu contains options for fine tuning the signals and color gamut. Happy trading!
Crypto Samurai
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
What is crypto trading? A cryptocurrency is a digital (virtual) financial currency, where security of making transactions is provided by using cryptography methods. The concept of the very first digital currency, Bitcoin, was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Since the moment cryptocurrencies appeared, they have been growing in popularity quickly and at present may be considered as some of the most highly-demanded trading instruments. There are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies in the worl
Scalping Sakurai PRO
Volodymyr Zubov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Extended version of the indicator of the same name. Optimized work order. Added settings to the indicator menu for finding accurate signals. There are separate settings for Buy and Sell. Scalper indicator designed for accurate entry into trade transactions. Designed for intraday and medium-term trading on any instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. There is the possibility of visual and sound notification of the appearance of a signal to enter. The indicator also sends sign
Fibo Universe
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
Introduction: Hello. Our development team has over ten years of experience in creating trading systems and robots. We know perfectly well the specifics of testing in MT4 and can easily offer a tester grail that will show fabulous results in the tester and completely opposite ones in real trading. If you are looking for beautiful pictures in the MT4 tester, please do not waste your time and do not read further. The Fibo Universe trading robot is intended for live trading only. A multicurrency ro
Strawberry
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
Description: An automatic advisor designed to work on the Forex market. The Expert Advisor belongs to the scalping category. It is based on an adaptive system and does not need indicator settings and optimization. It works on the candlestick opening prices. The optimal pair for the EA is EURUSD , M1 . Stop Loss and Take Profit are always used to protect the deposit in unexpected situations. You only need to set up a money management that is acceptable for you, as well as specify the GMT time o
ArtLine
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
ArtLine   is a scalping fully automatic trading robot. It uses several digital indicators and its own filters to find suitable market conditions. For currency pairs with the Swiss franc, the most positive trading results. Recommended trading pair   EURCHF M1 The EA works on the candlestick opening prices, this provides a reliable test on historical data and stable operation in real conditions. You only need to set up an acceptable money management for you, as well as specify the   GMT   time
Next Generation
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
Automatically trading advisor for the MT4 terminal. Any trading instruments. Minimum settings. Detailed display of style and trading conditions on the screen of your terminal. It starts working immediately after installation and connection to your MT4 account. Any timeframe below H4. Recommended timeframe for displaying trading sessions H1. You choose the optimal working time for a trading robot. Best wishes and a passing trend.
Golden Rings MT4
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
“Practically everyone can forgive us for honesty: and, say, an insufficiently professional game, and even insufficiently professional poetry. There are many examples of this. But when honesty disappears, nothing is forgiven.” Golden Rings   - Forex financial robot offers options for finding profitable trades even in unstable markets when the current trend direction is unclear. It will follow the best trend to maximize profits and reduce the chances of possible losses. To work in MetaTrader 4
Blue FX
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
Blue FX is an automatic trading robot that will save you from routine daily work. Fully ready for use from the first minute in the MetaTrader 4 terminal on any currency pairs and instruments. The greatest positive efficiency is observed in the aggregate when working simultaneously on major pairs and cross-rates, as well as on metals and crypto. Any timeframe to your taste and color. There are many settings for you to choose from, but by default it is ready to work right now. Happy trading.
Taurus EA
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
Automatic trading robot, created with the latest algorithmic trading and money management technologies. Combines three trading classes at the same time: Trending Hedging Multicurrency Your capital is protected by stop orders and management of the total trading position on the account. Works on any trading instruments. Note. Due to the peculiarities of the MT4 terminal, it is impossible to test multi-currency advisors in the tester. Only Real or Demo account. Loyal rental conditions and discount
Trade Speed Master
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
An easy-to-use advisor, but with a complex internal algorithm for making trading decisions and subsequent support of open positions. The advisor is not demanding on equipment and network connection speed. It can also work perfectly on a wireless Internet connection. The trading algorithm looks for the best entries to open market positions, but there is no such thing as 100% constant luck in this world. Therefore, the trading volume is not used all at once, but is divided into parts to improve
Orion FX MT4
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
The latest development of a trading robot for the Meta Trader 4 terminal from a team of traders and programmers with more than ten years of successful experience. We do not tell any fairy tales in the form of artificial intelligence. Standard and custom indicators from the MT4 terminal supplies are used. By default, you should have them in the Meta Trader 4 terminal of the current version. There are no restrictions on trading instruments and trading periods. Use the time and instruments that you
Crypto Samurai MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
1 (1)
エキスパート
What is crypto trading? A cryptocurrency is a digital (virtual) financial currency, where security of making transactions is provided by using cryptography methods. The concept of the very first digital currency, Bitcoin, was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Since the moment cryptocurrencies appeared, they have been growing in popularity quickly and at present may be considered as some of the most highly-demanded trading instruments. There are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies in the worl
Golden Rings MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
“Practically everyone can forgive us for honesty: and, say, an insufficiently professional game, and even insufficiently professional poetry. There are many examples of this. But when honesty disappears, nothing is forgiven.” Golden Rings - Forex financial robot offers options for finding profitable trades even in unstable markets when the current trend direction is unclear. It will follow the best trend to maximize profits and reduce the chances of possible losses. To work in MetaTrader 4 an
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信