Green Days was created to eliminate confusion around the concept of "smart money" by turning structural shifts like BOS (Breakout of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies structure-based trading by automatically recognizing breakouts and reversals as they occur, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing a trend or preparing for a reversal, the indicator transforms complex price dynamics into easy-to-understand signals that help traders navigate the true market direction.

When a signal is detected, Green Days automatically plots three dynamic take-profit levels and suggests a stop-loss based on the volatility of the breakout itself. This allows traders to more effectively manage risk and scale positions. Each breakout is displayed directly on the chart with arrows, labels, and additional zones, making it easy to visualize both bullish and bearish opportunities in real time.

Green Days also includes real-time alerts via terminal pop-ups, push notifications, or emails, so you never miss a signal. For added clarity, a small dashboard on the chart displays the latest signal with entry price, take profit, and stop loss levels, providing all the important information at a glance.