MA Cross Histogram Oscillator MT4

MA Cross Histogram Oscillator (MT4)

The MA Cross Histogram Oscillator is a custom indicator designed to visualize the relationship between two moving averages in the form of a color-coded histogram. Instead of drawing standard MA lines on the chart, it highlights the strength and direction of the trend by comparing the difference between a fast and a slow moving average.

  • Green bars – bullish momentum (fast MA is above slow MA and rising).

  • Red bars – bearish momentum (fast MA is below slow MA and falling).

  • Gray bars – neutral or indecisive market conditions.

The indicator also includes an optional smoothing parameter to reduce market noise and provide cleaner signals. This makes it a flexible tool that can be applied to both trending and ranging markets, helping traders quickly identify potential entry and exit points.

It works in a separate window, ensuring the main chart remains clear while still providing precise visual feedback. Traders can use it as a standalone oscillator or combine it with other strategies for confirmation.

Key features:

  • Clear histogram visualization of MA crossovers.

  • Adjustable fast and slow MA periods and methods.

  • Optional smoothing to filter out false signals.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes in MT4.

The MA Cross Histogram Oscillator helps traders quickly spot shifts in market momentum, confirm the strength of ongoing moves, and avoid trading during indecisive conditions.


