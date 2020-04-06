GoldSense AI
After purchasing this robot, write me a private message and I'll send you the full instructions on how to use it.!!!
GoldSense AI – your professional trading assistant for XAUUSD (Gold) !!! 2h--3H !!!
GoldSense AI is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor designed for precise intraday and swing trading on Gold.
It combines advanced methods including:
✅ Trend filters (EMA 50 / EMA 200)
✅ Fibonacci levels (entry by retracement, TP by extension)
✅ Candle patterns (momentum bars, pin bars, engulfings)
✅ Smart trailing stop by profit
✅ Safe trading: No martingale, no grid
📊 Recommended symbol: XAUUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: H2--3H
💰 Minimum deposit: $200
🕐 Sessions: London + New York
🛠️ Compatible with real & demo accounts, works with any broker
➕ Includes:
-
PDF Manual
-
Ready-to-use presets
-
Support and updates