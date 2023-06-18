エラー、バグ、質問 - ページ 194 1...187188189190191192193194195196197198199200201...3185 新しいコメント vyv 2010.11.12 12:56 #1931 また、MQL 4から時間が経ち、コンピュータは強く なりましたが、テスターの遺伝的 アルゴリズムは変わりません。リモートエージェントを 作る理由はそれだけではありません。これまでにも、より多くのパラメータを介する必要性はありましたが、今回、ハードウェアの選択肢が増えました。 遺伝的アルゴリズムを改良し、反復回数を1万回から最低でも10万回に拡張することは非常に有効だと思います。そのためには、遺伝的アルゴリズムの世代数を増やす必要があると理解しています。 世代数は自動で選べるが、手動で選べるようにするとよい（自動、10、20...1000など）。 個人的には、父親を検索するのに必要です（「何兆」ものバリアントを検索するには、10,000では足りません）。でも、これが役に立つ仕事はたくさんあると思います。 そんなニーズに、ぜひとも賛同してほしい。 Renat Fatkhullin 2010.11.12 13:22 #1932 遺伝的アルゴリズムには ハードリミットはなく、目的関数にゲインがある限り動作する。10,000前後の数値は、第一推定近似値である。つまり、世代が1万で止まるかもしれないし、もっと先まで行くかもしれないのです。少なくなってしまうことが多いのです。 vyv 2010.11.12 15:34 #1933 ありがとうございます。試してみます。Renat:遺伝的アルゴリズムには ハードリミットはなく、目的関数にゲインがある限り動作する。10,000前後の数値は、第一推定近似値である。つまり、世代が1万で止まるかもしれないし、もっと先まで行くかもしれないのです。少なくなってしまうことが多いのです。 Владимир 2010.11.12 18:27 #1934 ビルド355でテスターを試された方はいらっしゃいますか？最適化もテストもしない-ログがある（悪いことは何も気づかない）。取引はありません。最適化の際に関与するコアは1つだけです。 initialization data received IQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 performance: 92 PF 0 Core 1 18:07:37 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received FR 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize DI 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 PD 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.11.31 20:00 FR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars QR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history begins since 2008.H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00 GI 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1min OHLC ticks generating.OnTick performed on bar begin only EH 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: testing of ExpertsExamples﹑ErmakG_15.ex5 from 2009.01.01 00:00 to 2010.01.01 00:00:00 started with inputs: GG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Lot=0.10 KG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 St_L=200 GR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 K_Pr=1.5 NS 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Stp=true JF 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdW=1 NJ 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdD=2 KP 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Step=60 KS 0 Core 1 18:07:4040 Tm=false ED 0 Core 1 18:07:40 God=0 NK 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_1=0 LO 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_2=1 MP 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_3=13 DD 0 Core 1 18:07:4141 Tr1_4=11 IK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_5=4 FO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_6=2 HP 0 Core 1 18: 07:4107:41 Tr1_7=14 PD 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_8=15 LK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_9=3 GO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_10=17 OR 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_11=12 RE 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_12=7 EK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: 2008年からの開始データのM1レコードが343091件含まれています。01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00 CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00 IM 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00 HO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars QK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00 HO 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.1.まで。31 20:00 HL 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars OG 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history begins since 2008.H3.H4.01.02 08:00 KP 0 Core 1 18:07:42 GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received RH 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize PG 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 JL 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: symbol tick base found PG 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.09.01.12.31 20:00 KI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars KL 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.31 20:00 GBPUSD,Weekly: ヒストリーが開始されました。12.30 00:00 LI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 329210 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 20:00 PD 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars IM 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 KK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00 RK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars IL 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history begins since 2008.H1.H2.H3.01.02 08:00 LJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 329210 M1 レコードが含まれています。31 20:00 KJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars HJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history begins since 2008.H1.01.02 09:00 MM 0 Core 1 18:07:48 USDCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received FE 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize DR 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 NI 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: symbol tick base found ER 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00 IL 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars II 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 HD 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00 CQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars NP 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 HF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00から2008.12.まで。31 20:00 FF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars MQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00 MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00 MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars JO 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00 QI 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize MN 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02から2010.11まで。11 CE 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: symbol tick base found CN 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.01.12.31 19:59 RP 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars RE 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 HP 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データ 346363 M1 レコードが含まれています。31 19:59 NM 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars CD 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 HR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 346363 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:59 KR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars DE 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.です。02 08:00 GS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.31 19:59 RS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars ES 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00 CE 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDCAD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received EM 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 MQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: symbol tick base found LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.09.01.12.31 20:00 ID 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars IQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 OL 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.01まで。31 20:00 EI 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars LH 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 RN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.まで。31 20:00 EN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars NI 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00 DO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.まで。31 20:00 MO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars JG 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00 GQ 0 Core 1 18:08:02 AUDNZD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received EI 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize EF 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: history synchronized from 1999.2010年1月1日から11日まで。11 MM 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: symbol tick base found PF 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.01.12.31 17:59 JH 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars JM 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.31 17:59 AUDNZD,Weekly: ヒストリーが始まります。12.30 00:00 MH 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59 DE 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars ML 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 NJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの 355078件の M1レコードの先頭データが含まれています。31 17:59 FJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars MM 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: 履歴は2008年から始まっています。01.02 08:00 MK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データ 355078 M1 レコードが含まれています。31 17:59 GK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars LK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: 履歴は2008年から始まっています。01.02 09:00 IL 0 Core 1 18:08:08 GBPCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received RD 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize PS 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 JH 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: symbol tick base found OS 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00 MM 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars MH 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 NE 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00 OP 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars JQ 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 PG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの 359125 M1 レコードの先頭データを含む。31 20:00 LG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars CP 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history begins since 2008.H3.H4.01.02 08:00 EF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00から2008.12.まで。31 20:00 CF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars PN 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00 LI 0 Core 1 18:08:15 CADCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received NQ 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize NN 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: history synchronized from 1999.2010年1月1日から11日まで。11 FE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: symbol tick base found ON 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.01.02 00:00.09.19 22:59 RP 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars RE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 JP 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59 HM 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars QD 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 JR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59 IR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars JE 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00 KS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.1.1。19 22:59 RS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars NS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00 KD 0 Core 1 18:08:19 GBPJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received FL 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize EK 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.01 to 2010.11.11 NP 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: symbol tick base found JK 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58 GE 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars GP 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.31 19:58 GBPJPY,Weekly: ヒストリーが始まった。12.30 00:00 EM 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 364183 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:58 CH 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars NI 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 HO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 364183 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:58 GO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars PH 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00 MN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 364183 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:58 PN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars CF 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history begins since 2008.H1.H2.01.02 09:00 RQ 0 Core 1 18:08:25 CHFJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received PI 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize NF 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: history synchronized since 1999.01.07 to 2010.11.11 HM 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: symbol tick base found PF 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.11.31 17:59 IH 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars IM 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 KH 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 362139 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 17:59 EE 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars LL 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY: 2008年からの開始データの362139件のM1レコードが含まれています。12.31 17:59 LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars CM 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.12.31 17:59 CHFJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars.01.02 08:00 RK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 362139 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 17:59 CK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars PK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00 HM 0 Core 1 18:08:31 EURJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received JE 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize HR 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 RI 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: symbol tick base found NR 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.を含む。02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00 GL 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars GI 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 QD 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY: 2008年からの開始データのM1レコードを361713件含んでいます。12.31 20:00 CQ 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars NP 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.12.31 20:00 CQ 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history reserves for estimated 522 bars.01.02 00:00 PF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 361713 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 20:00 CF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars LQ 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.H1.H2.H3.H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars.01.02 08:00 EG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 361713 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 20:00 LG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars GO 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00 HH 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURGBP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received MP 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize KO 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11 FD 0 Core 1 18:08:39 EURGBP: symbol tick base found OO 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.11 EURGBP: シンボルのティックベースが見つかりました。31 19:59 DQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars DD 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00 KQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: 2008.01.02 10:00 から 2008.12 までの 304821件の M1 レコードの先頭データが含まれています。31 19:59 GL 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars RE 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00 MS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP: 2008年からの開始データの304821 M1レコードが含まれています。12.31 Errors, bugs, questions MQL5 Wizardとトレーディングクラスの標準ライブラリに関する質問 Why don't they take また、MQL 4から時間が経ち、コンピュータは強く なりましたが、テスターの遺伝的 アルゴリズムは変わりません。リモートエージェントを 作る理由はそれだけではありません。
これまでにも、より多くのパラメータを介する必要性はありましたが、今回、ハードウェアの選択肢が増えました。
遺伝的アルゴリズムを改良し、反復回数を1万回から最低でも10万回に拡張することは非常に有効だと思います。そのためには、遺伝的アルゴリズムの世代数を増やす必要があると理解しています。 世代数は自動で選べるが、手動で選べるようにするとよい（自動、10、20...1000など）。
個人的には、父親を検索するのに必要です（「何兆」ものバリアントを検索するには、10,000では足りません）。でも、これが役に立つ仕事はたくさんあると思います。
そんなニーズに、ぜひとも賛同してほしい。
遺伝的アルゴリズムには ハードリミットはなく、目的関数にゲインがある限り動作する。10,000前後の数値は、第一推定近似値である。
つまり、世代が1万で止まるかもしれないし、もっと先まで行くかもしれないのです。少なくなってしまうことが多いのです。
ビルド355でテスターを試された方はいらっしゃいますか？最適化もテストもしない-ログがある（悪いことは何も気づかない）。取引はありません。最適化の際に関与するコアは1つだけです。
CS 0 Core 1 18:07:35 agent process started
OG 0 Core 1 18:07:35 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
DO 0 Core 1 18:07:36 connected
GM 0 Core 1 18:07:36 authorized (agent build 355)
OD 0 Tester 18:07:36 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo: testing of experts) translated as akebono.ex5 2009.01.01 00:00から2010.01.01まで。01 00:00:00 から開始
FD 0 Core 1 18:07:37 common synchronization completed
FO 0 Core 1 18:07:37 3124 bytes of account info loaded
FE 0 Core 1 18:07:378 bytes of group info loaded
IR 0 Core 1 18:07:37 7170 bytes of tester parameters loaded
QH 0 Core 1 18:07:37 275 bytes of selectedsymbol loaded
GM 0 Core 1 18:07:37 expert file added: ExpertsExamplesErmak╱G_15.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX.ex5.41811 bytes loaded
RI 0 Core 1 18:07:37 initial deposit 100000.00 USD, leverage 1:500
KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 successfully initialized
JK 0 Core 1 18:07:37 67 Kb of total initialization data received
IQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 performance: 92
PF 0 Core 1 18:07:37 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FR 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
DI 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.11.31 20:00
FR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
QR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history begins since 2008.H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
GI 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1min OHLC ticks generating.OnTick performed on bar begin only
EH 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: testing of ExpertsExamples﹑ErmakG_15.ex5 from 2009.01.01 00:00 to 2010.01.01 00:00:00 started with inputs:
GG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Lot=0.10
KG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 St_L=200
GR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 K_Pr=1.5
NS 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Stp=true
JF 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdW=1
NJ 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdD=2
KP 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Step=60
KS 0 Core 1 18:07:4040 Tm=false
ED 0 Core 1 18:07:40 God=0
NK 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_1=0
LO 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_2=1
MP 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_3=13
DD 0 Core 1 18:07:4141 Tr1_4=11
IK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_5=4
FO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_6=2
HP 0 Core 1 18: 07:4107:41 Tr1_7=14
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_8=15
LK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_9=3
GO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_10=17
OR 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_11=12
RE 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_12=7
EK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: 2008年からの開始データのM1レコードが343091件含まれています。01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
IM 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
QK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.1.まで。31 20:00
HL 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
OG 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history begins since 2008.H3.H4.01.02 08:00
KP 0 Core 1 18:07:42 GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
RH 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
PG 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
JL 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: symbol tick base found
PG 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.09.01.12.31 20:00
KI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
KL 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.31 20:00 GBPUSD,Weekly: ヒストリーが開始されました。12.30 00:00
LI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 329210 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 20:00
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
IM 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
KK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
RK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
IL 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history begins since 2008.H1.H2.H3.01.02 08:00
LJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 329210 M1 レコードが含まれています。31 20:00
KJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
HJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history begins since 2008.H1.01.02 09:00
MM 0 Core 1 18:07:48 USDCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FE 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
DR 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
NI 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: symbol tick base found
ER 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
IL 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
II 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
HD 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NP 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
HF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00から2008.12.まで。31 20:00
FF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
MQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
JO 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
QI 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
MN 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02から2010.11まで。11
CE 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: symbol tick base found
CN 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.01.12.31 19:59
RP 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
HP 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データ 346363 M1 レコードが含まれています。31 19:59
NM 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
CD 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
HR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 346363 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:59
KR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
DE 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.です。02 08:00
GS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.31 19:59
RS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
ES 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
CE 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDCAD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EM 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
MQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: symbol tick base found
LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.09.01.12.31 20:00
ID 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
IQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
OL 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.01まで。31 20:00
EI 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
LH 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
RN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.まで。31 20:00
EN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
NI 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
DO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01から2008.12.まで。31 20:00
MO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
JG 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
GQ 0 Core 1 18:08:02 AUDNZD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EI 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EF 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: history synchronized from 1999.2010年1月1日から11日まで。11
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: symbol tick base found
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.01.02.01.12.31 17:59
JH 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
JM 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.31 17:59 AUDNZD,Weekly: ヒストリーが始まります。12.30 00:00
MH 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
DE 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
ML 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
NJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの 355078件の M1レコードの先頭データが含まれています。31 17:59
FJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: 履歴は2008年から始まっています。01.02 08:00
MK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データ 355078 M1 レコードが含まれています。31 17:59
GK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
LK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: 履歴は2008年から始まっています。01.02 09:00
IL 0 Core 1 18:08:08 GBPCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
RD 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
PS 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
JH 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: symbol tick base found
OS 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
MH 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
NE 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
OP 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
JQ 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
PG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの 359125 M1 レコードの先頭データを含む。31 20:00
LG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
CP 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history begins since 2008.H3.H4.01.02 08:00
EF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00から2008.12.まで。31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
PN 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
LI 0 Core 1 18:08:15 CADCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
NQ 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NN 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: history synchronized from 1999.2010年1月1日から11日まで。11
FE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: symbol tick base found
ON 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.01.02 00:00.09.19 22:59
RP 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
JP 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
QD 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
JR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
IR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
JE 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.1.1。19 22:59
RS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
NS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KD 0 Core 1 18:08:19 GBPJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FL 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EK 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.01 to 2010.11.11
NP 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: symbol tick base found
JK 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
GE 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
GP 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.31 19:58 GBPJPY,Weekly: ヒストリーが始まった。12.30 00:00
EM 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 364183 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:58
CH 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NI 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 364183 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:58
GO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
PH 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
MN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 364183 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 19:58
PN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history begins since 2008.H1.H2.01.02 09:00
RQ 0 Core 1 18:08:25 CHFJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
PI 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NF 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: history synchronized since 1999.01.07 to 2010.11.11
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: symbol tick base found
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.11.31 17:59
IH 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
IM 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
KH 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 362139 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 17:59
EE 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
LL 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY: 2008年からの開始データの362139件のM1レコードが含まれています。12.31 17:59
LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
CM 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.12.31 17:59 CHFJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars.01.02 08:00
RK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY: 2008.01.02 09:00 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 362139 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 17:59
CK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
PK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:31 EURJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
JE 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
HR 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
RI 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: symbol tick base found
NR 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.を含む。02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
GL 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
GI 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
QD 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY: 2008年からの開始データのM1レコードを361713件含んでいます。12.31 20:00
CQ 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NP 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.12.31 20:00 CQ 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history reserves for estimated 522 bars.01.02 00:00
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 361713 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
LQ 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.H1.H2.H3.H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars.01.02 08:00
EG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY: 2008.01.02 09:01 から 2008.12 までの開始データの 361713 M1 レコードを含んでいます。31 20:00
LG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
GO 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
HH 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURGBP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
MP 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
KO 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
FD 0 Core 1 18:08:39 EURGBP: symbol tick base found
OO 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.11 EURGBP: シンボルのティックベースが見つかりました。31 19:59
DQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
DD 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
KQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: 2008.01.02 10:00 から 2008.12 までの 304821件の M1 レコードの先頭データが含まれています。31 19:59
GL 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
MS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP: 2008年からの開始データの304821 M1レコードが含まれています。12.31 19:59
HS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
OD 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP,H4: history begins since 2008.12.31 19:59 EURGBP,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
HR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
OR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
LR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP,H1: history begins since 2008.H1.H1.01.02 10:00
EH 0 Core 1 18:09:39 OnTester result 0
NK 0 Core 1 18:09:39 2009.12.31 23:59:59 EA G_15.mq5 was deleted from the chart
PH 0 Core 1 18:09:39 EURUSD,H1: 1441731 ticks (6147 bars) generated within 56457 ms (total bars in history 12310, total time 122711 ms)
PJ 0 Core 1 18:09:39 log file "D:\ProgramMetaTrader 5㏄Agent-127.D".0.0.1-3000logs ⇄20101112.log" written
CM 0 Core 1 18:09:39 disconnected
開発者の皆様へ。
内蔵トロールについて。
1.MT4のようにSLをカラーで強調表示するようにしてほしい（トローリングに使う位置のSLを黄色で強調表示）。
2.実数pips（5桁含む）に換算してください。端末自身が相場の精度を判断し、トロールに必要なパラメータを設定する（450ではなく45に設定する場合もある）ようにする。
このスレッドに目を通しましたが、もしここでユーザーの要望を聞いてもらえるなら、私はそれをやります ;)
バーや時間に縛られず、空白のウィンドウにXとYの座標（スケールなし）と、キャンバスに描画するためのいくつかのグラフィック関数（カラーフォント歓迎）を表示/受信したい。
また、新しいテスターでは、OnTimer()が動作しません。
確認済み、テスターでは動作しませんが、一つおかしな点があります(1つのカーネルx32でテスト)。
その妙味は次の通り！・・・・・・。
このコードはタイマーを作動させません
でも、これはそうなんです。
私のEAがテストしないのは、OnTimer() - e !にしか設定していないからでしょうか。