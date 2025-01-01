#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

#include <Math\Stat\NegativeBinomial.mqh>

#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input double n_par=40; // Anzahl der Tests

input double p_par=0.75; // Erfolgswahrscheinlichkeit für jeden Test

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Anzeige des Preischarts deaktivieren

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);

//---

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//--- Stichprobe einer zufälligen Größe erzeugen

long chart=0;

string name="GraphicNormal";

int n=1000000; // Anzahl der Werte in der Stichprobe

int ncells=19; // Anzahl der Intervalle im Histogramm

double x[]; // Zentren der Intervalle des Histogramms

double y[]; // Anzahl der Werte aus der Stichprobe, die innerhalb des Intervalls liegen

double data[]; // Stichprobe

double max,min; // der höchste und der niedrigste Werte in der Stichprobe

//--- Stichprobe aus der negativen Binomialverteilung erhalten

MathRandomNegativeBinomial(n_par,p_par,n,data);

//--- Daten für das Zeichnen des Histogramms berechnen

CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);

//--- theoretisch berechnete Daten im Intervall [min,max] erhalten

double x2[];

double y2[];

MathSequence(0,n_par,1,x2);

MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial(x2,n_par,p_par,false,y2);

//--- skalieren

double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];

double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];

double k=sample_max/theor_max;

for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)

y[i]/=k;

//--- Charts ausgeben

CGraphic graphic;

if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)

graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);

else

graphic.Attach(chart,name);

graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Negative Binomial distributionn n=%G p=%G",n_par,p_par));

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);

//--- plot all curves

graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);

//--- und nun die theoretische Kurve der Verteilungsdichte zeichnen

graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory").LinesSmooth(true);

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

//--- plot all curves

graphic.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculate frequencies for data set |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],

double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)

{

if(cells<=1) return (false);

int size=ArraySize(data);

if(size<cells*10) return (false);

minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];

maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];

double range=maxv-minv;

double width=range/cells;

if(width==0) return false;

ArrayResize(intervals,cells);

ArrayResize(frequency,cells);

//--- Zentren der Intervalle setzen

for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)

{

intervals[i]=minv+(i+0.5)*width;

frequency[i]=0;

}

//--- Frequenzen des Auftretens innerhalb des Intervalls füllen

for(int i=0; i<size; i++)

{

int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);

if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;

frequency[ind]++;

}

return (true);

}