私たちのファンページに参加してください
それではリンクにそれを投稿してください。-
他の人にそれを評価してもらいます
MQL5 Wizard - ADXによる条件付きの移動平均と価格のクロスによるトレードロジックX - MetaTrader 5のためのエキスパート
- ビュー:
- 2027
- 評価:
-
- パブリッシュ済み:
- アップデート済み:
- このコードに基づいたロボットまたはインジケーターが必要なら、フリーランスでご注文ください フリーランスに移動
MQL5 Wizardは、エキスパートアドバイザーを自動生成することができます。詳細はCreating Ready-Made Expert Advisors in MQL5 Wizardを参照してください。
ADXを確認した上で、移動平均と価格のクロスによるトレードロジックを検証してみます。(MQL5 WizardでＥＡを自動生成する際 )"Signals based on price crossover with MA confirmed by ADX" と呼ばれる手法です。
トレードシグナル:
- 買い: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均線よりも高い、かつ、現在と確定した足において移動平均線が増加している。
- 売り: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均線よりも低い、かつ、現在と確定した足において移動平均線が減少している。
- ダマシを減らすため、トレンド強度 (ADX>ADXmin) と、DI+とDI-を使ったトレンド方向を確認します。
この戦略は、 CSignalADX_MA クラスに実装されています。 (terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\SignalADX-MA.mqh に置く必要があります。)
図1. ADXを確認した上での、移動平均と価格のクロスによるトレード手法
トレードシグナル
このトレード手法は CSignalADX_MA クラスで実装されており、インジケーターと価格の値に簡単にアクセスできるやり方が入っています。:
double PlusADX(int ind) // returns the value of DI+ line of the bar double MainADX(int ind) // returns the value of main line of the bar double MinusADX(int ind) // returns the value of DI- line of the bar double EMA(int ind) // returns the value of moving average of the bar double Close(int ind) // returns the value of closing price of the bar double StateADX(int ind) // returns the difference between the DI+ and DI- lines double StateEMA(int ind) // returns the positive value if EMA increases and negative if it decreases double StateClose(int ind) // returns the difference between the closing price and moving average
1. 買いポジション
買いポジションの条件:
- StateEMA(0)<0 и StateEMA(1)>0: 移動平均が現在足と直近の確定した足で増加;
- StateClose(1)>0: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均よりも高い;
- MainADX(0)>minimum_ADX: 現在足のADXが特定の最小値よりも大きい。 (トレンド圧力の確認);
- StateADX(0)>0: 現在足においてDI+ が DI- よりも大きい。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks conditions to open long position (buy) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckOpenLong(double& price,double& sl,double& tp,datetime& expiration) { //--- condition 1: moving average increases on the current and last completed bars bool Buy_Condition_1=(StateEMA(0)>0 && StateEMA(1)>0); //--- condition 2: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average bool Buy_Condition_2=(StateClose(1)>0); //--- condition 3: the ADX value of the current bar is greater than specified minimal value (trend threshold) bool Buy_Condition_3=(MainADX(0)>m_minimum_ADX); //--- condition 4: the value of DI+ is greater than DI- of the current bar bool Buy_Condition_4=(StateADX(0)>0); //--- price=0.0; sl =m_symbol.Ask()-m_stop_loss*m_adjusted_point; tp =m_symbol.Ask()+m_take_profit*m_adjusted_point; //--- checking of all conditions return(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4); }
2. 買いの決済
買いポジションの決済条件:
- StateEMA(0)<0 и StateEMA(1)<0: 移動平均が現在足と直近の確定した足で減少;
- StateClose(1)<0: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均よりも低い;
- MainADX(0)>minimum_ADX: 現在足のADXが特定の最小値よりも大きい。 (トレンド圧力の確認);
- StateADX(0)<0: 現在足においてDI- が DI+ よりも大きい。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks conditions to close long position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckCloseLong(double& price) { //--- condition 1: the moving average decreases on the current and last completed bars bool Sell_Condition_1=(StateEMA(0)<0 && StateEMA(1)<0); //--- condition 2: closing price of the completed bar is lower than moving average bool Sell_Condition_2=(StateClose(1)<0); //--- condition 3: the ADX value of the current bar is greater than specified minimal value (trend threshold) bool Sell_Condition_3=(MainADX(0)>m_minimum_ADX); //--- condition 4: the value of DI- is greater than DI- of the current bar bool Sell_Condition_4=(StateADX(0)<0); //--- price=0.0; //--- checking of all conditions return(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2 && Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4); }
3. 売りポジション
売りポジションの条件は買いポジションの決済と同じです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks conditions to open short position (sell) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckOpenShort(double& price,double& sl,double& tp,datetime& expiration) { //--- condition 1: the moving average decreases on the current and last completed bars bool Sell_Condition_1=(StateEMA(0)<0 && StateEMA(1)<0); //--- condition 2: closing price of the completed bar is lower than moving average bool Sell_Condition_2=(StateClose(1)<0); //--- condition 3: the ADX value of the current bar is greater than specified minimal value (trend threshold) bool Sell_Condition_3=(MainADX(0)>m_minimum_ADX); //--- condition 4: the value of DI- is greater than DI- of the current bar bool Sell_Condition_4=(StateADX(0)<0); //--- price=0.0; sl =m_symbol.Bid()+m_stop_loss*m_adjusted_point; tp =m_symbol.Bid()-m_take_profit*m_adjusted_point; //--- checking of all conditions return(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2 && Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4); }
4. 売りポジションの決済
売りポジションの決済は買いポジションのエントリーと同じです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks conditions to close short position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckCloseShort(double& price) { //--- condition 1: moving average increases on the current and last completed bars bool Buy_Condition_1=(StateEMA(0)>0 && StateEMA(1)>0); //--- condition 2: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average bool Buy_Condition_2=(StateClose(1)>0); //--- condition 3: the ADX value of the current bar is greater than specified minimal value (trend threshold) bool Buy_Condition_3=(MainADX(0)>m_minimum_ADX); //--- condition 4: the value of DI+ is greater than DI- of the current bar bool Buy_Condition_4=(StateADX(0)>0); //--- price=0.0; //--- checking of all conditions return(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4); }
MQL5 WizardでEAを生成する
このトレード手法のトレードロボットを生成するには、 MQL5 Wizardの"Creating Ready-Made Expert Advisors"の"Signals based on price crossover with MA confirmed by ADX"を選択してください。:
図2. MQL5 Wizard の "Signals based on price crossover with MA confirmed by ADX" を選択してください。
次に、trailing stop とmoney and risk management の有無を選択します。エキスパートアドバイザーのコードは自動的に生成されるので、コンパイルすれば、MetaTrader 5 client terminalの Strategy Testerでテスト可能です。
テスト結果
過去データでエキスパートアドバイザーをテストしてみましょう。 (EURUSD H1, テスト期間: 1.1.2010-05.01.2011, PeriodADX=33, MinimumADX=22, PeriodMA=39, StopLoss=400, TakeProfit=900).
エキスパートアドバイザーの生成において、今回は固定ロット(Trading Fixed Lot, 0.1), トレーリングストップ(Trailing not used)はなしを選択しました。
図3. ADXを確認した上での、移動平均と価格のクロスに基づいたエキスパートアドバイザーのバックテスト結果
アタッチメント: The SignalADX-MA.mqh と CSignalADX_MA クラスは terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\ になければなりません。
MQL5 Wizardを使って生成したエキスパートアドバイザーのコードは、ma_crossover_adx.mq5です。
MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元のコード: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/258
３つの移動平均線に基づいたシグナルです。この戦略のエキスパートのコードは、MQL5ウィザードで自動生成させることができます。An Expert Advisor template
このコードは、ATC-2010用にValery Mazurenko氏が作ったエキスパートアドバイザーのテンプレートです。
2つのEMAのクロスによるトレードシグナルを検証できます。この戦略のエキスパートのコードは、MQL5ウィザードで自動生成させることができます。MQL5 Wizard - MACDのメインラインとシグナルラインのクロスに基づいたトレードシグナル
MACD(CSignalMACD from MQL5 Standard Library)のメインラインとシグナルラインのクロスに基づいたトレードシグナルを検証することができます。 この戦略のエキスパートのコードは、MQL5ウィザードで自動生成させることができます。