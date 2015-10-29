MQL5 Wizardは、エキスパートアドバイザーを自動生成することができます。詳細はCreating Ready-Made Expert Advisors in MQL5 Wizardを参照してください。

ADXを確認した上で、移動平均と価格のクロスによるトレードロジックを検証してみます。(MQL5 WizardでＥＡを自動生成する際 )"Signals based on price crossover with MA confirmed by ADX" と呼ばれる手法です。

トレードシグナル:

買い: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均線よりも高い、かつ、現在と確定した足において移動平均線が増加している。

売り: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均線よりも低い、かつ、現在と確定した足において移動平均線が減少している。

ダマシを減らすため、トレンド強度 (ADX>ADXmin) と、DI+とDI-を使ったトレンド方向を確認します。



この戦略は、 CSignalADX_MA クラスに実装されています。 (terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\SignalADX-MA.mqh に置く必要があります。)





図1. ADXを確認した上での、移動平均と価格のクロスによるトレード手法



トレードシグナル

このトレード手法は CSignalADX_MA クラスで実装されており、インジケーターと価格の値に簡単にアクセスできるやり方が入っています。:

double PlusADX( int ind) double MainADX( int ind) double MinusADX( int ind) double EMA( int ind) double Close( int ind) double StateADX( int ind) double StateEMA( int ind) double StateClose( int ind)

この方法の特徴は、トレンド圧力を追加で確認できることにあります。(Directional Movement Indicator併用)これによりダマシを減らし、現在（確定）足の値を使ってトレード条件を確認することができます。





1. 買いポジション

買いポジションの条件:

StateEMA(0)<0 и StateEMA(1)>0: 移動平均が現在足と直近の確定した足で増加; StateClose(1)>0: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均よりも高い; MainADX(0)>minimum_ADX: 現在足のADXが特定の最小値よりも大きい。 (トレンド圧力の確認);

StateADX(0)>0: 現在足においてDI+ が DI- よりも大きい。



bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckOpenLong( double & price, double & sl, double & tp, datetime & expiration) { bool Buy_Condition_1=(StateEMA( 0 )> 0 && StateEMA( 1 )> 0 ); bool Buy_Condition_2=(StateClose( 1 )> 0 ); bool Buy_Condition_3=(MainADX( 0 )>m_minimum_ADX); bool Buy_Condition_4=(StateADX( 0 )> 0 ); price= 0.0 ; sl =m_symbol.Ask()-m_stop_loss*m_adjusted_point; tp =m_symbol.Ask()+m_take_profit*m_adjusted_point; return (Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4); }





2. 買いの決済

買いポジションの決済条件:

StateEMA(0)<0 и StateEMA(1)<0: 移動平均が現在足と直近の確定した足で減少; StateClose(1)<0: 直近の確定した足の終値が移動平均よりも低い; MainADX(0)>minimum_ADX: 現在足のADXが特定の最小値よりも大きい。 (トレンド圧力の確認); StateADX(0)<0: 現在足においてDI- が DI+ よりも大きい。

bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckCloseLong( double & price) { bool Sell_Condition_1=(StateEMA( 0 )< 0 && StateEMA( 1 )< 0 ); bool Sell_Condition_2=(StateClose( 1 )< 0 ); bool Sell_Condition_3=(MainADX( 0 )>m_minimum_ADX); bool Sell_Condition_4=(StateADX( 0 )< 0 ); price= 0.0 ; return (Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2 && Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4); }





3. 売りポジション

売りポジションの条件は買いポジションの決済と同じです。

bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckOpenShort( double & price, double & sl, double & tp, datetime & expiration) { bool Sell_Condition_1=(StateEMA( 0 )< 0 && StateEMA( 1 )< 0 ); bool Sell_Condition_2=(StateClose( 1 )< 0 ); bool Sell_Condition_3=(MainADX( 0 )>m_minimum_ADX); bool Sell_Condition_4=(StateADX( 0 )< 0 ); price= 0.0 ; sl =m_symbol.Bid()+m_stop_loss*m_adjusted_point; tp =m_symbol.Bid()-m_take_profit*m_adjusted_point; return (Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2 && Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4); }





4. 売りポジションの決済

売りポジションの決済は買いポジションのエントリーと同じです。

bool CSignalADX_MA::CheckCloseShort( double & price) { bool Buy_Condition_1=(StateEMA( 0 )> 0 && StateEMA( 1 )> 0 ); bool Buy_Condition_2=(StateClose( 1 )> 0 ); bool Buy_Condition_3=(MainADX( 0 )>m_minimum_ADX); bool Buy_Condition_4=(StateADX( 0 )> 0 ); price= 0.0 ; return (Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2 && Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4); }

MQL5 WizardでEAを生成する

このトレード手法のトレードロボットを生成するには、 MQL5 Wizardの"Creating Ready-Made Expert Advisors"の"Signals based on price crossover with MA confirmed by ADX"を選択してください。:





図2. MQL5 Wizard の "Signals based on price crossover with MA confirmed by ADX" を選択してください。

次に、trailing stop とmoney and risk management の有無を選択します。エキスパートアドバイザーのコードは自動的に生成されるので、コンパイルすれば、MetaTrader 5 client terminalの Strategy Testerでテスト可能です。

テスト結果

過去データでエキスパートアドバイザーをテストしてみましょう。 (EURUSD H1, テスト期間: 1.1.2010-05.01.2011, PeriodADX=33, MinimumADX=22, PeriodMA=39, StopLoss=400, TakeProfit=900).

エキスパートアドバイザーの生成において、今回は固定ロット(Trading Fixed Lot, 0.1), トレーリングストップ(Trailing not used)はなしを選択しました。





図3. ADXを確認した上での、移動平均と価格のクロスに基づいたエキスパートアドバイザーのバックテスト結果

アタッチメント: The SignalADX-MA.mqh と CSignalADX_MA クラスは terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\ になければなりません。

MQL5 Wizardを使って生成したエキスパートアドバイザーのコードは、ma_crossover_adx.mq5です。



