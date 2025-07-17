Valute / UFO
UFO: Procure Space ETF
34.95 USD 0.46 (1.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UFO ha avuto una variazione del 1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.57 e ad un massimo di 35.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Procure Space ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UFO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.57 35.10
Intervallo Annuale
18.41 35.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.49
- Apertura
- 34.79
- Bid
- 34.95
- Ask
- 35.25
- Minimo
- 34.57
- Massimo
- 35.10
- Volume
- 117
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 81.37%
21 settembre, domenica