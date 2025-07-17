QuotazioniSezioni
UFO
UFO: Procure Space ETF

34.95 USD 0.46 (1.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UFO ha avuto una variazione del 1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.57 e ad un massimo di 35.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Procure Space ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.57 35.10
Intervallo Annuale
18.41 35.10
Chiusura Precedente
34.49
Apertura
34.79
Bid
34.95
Ask
35.25
Minimo
34.57
Massimo
35.10
Volume
117
Variazione giornaliera
1.33%
Variazione Mensile
4.70%
Variazione Semestrale
61.88%
Variazione Annuale
81.37%
21 settembre, domenica