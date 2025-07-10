Currencies / UFO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UFO: Procure Space ETF
34.38 USD 0.54 (1.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UFO exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.37 and at a high of 34.81.
Follow Procure Space ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UFO News
- Alien Metals appoints new directors as leadership changes
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- 5 Best-Performing Sector ETFs of August
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Space ETF (UFO) Hits New 52-Week High
- 3 Reasons to Buy Space ETFs With a Long-Term View
- Why Is EchoStar Stock Skyrocketing Tuesday? - AT&T (NYSE:T), EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- Alien Metals reports high-grade silver intercepts at Elizabeth Hill
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Space IPOs Grabbing Attention: ETFs in Focus
- UFO Brings Investors Space Technology (NASDAQ:UFO)
- Alien Metals reports progress at Elizabeth Hill silver project
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Silver assays of up to 490 g/t reported at Elizabeth Hill project
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Spear Alpha ETF, Procure Space ETF and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
- Space ETFs That Can Launch Your Portfolio Higher
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
Daily Range
34.37 34.81
Year Range
18.41 34.93
- Previous Close
- 34.92
- Open
- 34.81
- Bid
- 34.38
- Ask
- 34.68
- Low
- 34.37
- High
- 34.81
- Volume
- 258
- Daily Change
- -1.55%
- Month Change
- 3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.24%
- Year Change
- 78.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev