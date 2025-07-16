Valute / PRME
PRME: Prime Medicine Inc
4.89 USD 0.23 (4.49%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRME ha avuto una variazione del -4.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.87 e ad un massimo di 5.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Prime Medicine Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.87 5.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.11 5.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.12
- Apertura
- 5.16
- Bid
- 4.89
- Ask
- 5.19
- Minimo
- 4.87
- Massimo
- 5.20
- Volume
- 6.179 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 54.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 150.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.38%
20 settembre, sabato