PRME: Prime Medicine Inc
5.12 USD 0.47 (10.11%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRMEの今日の為替レートは、10.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.69の安値と5.17の高値で取引されました。
Prime Medicine Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.69 5.17
1年のレンジ
1.11 5.17
- 以前の終値
- 4.65
- 始値
- 4.69
- 買値
- 5.12
- 買値
- 5.42
- 安値
- 4.69
- 高値
- 5.17
- 出来高
- 6.872 K
- 1日の変化
- 10.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 61.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 162.56%
- 1年の変化
- 31.28%
